About 600 Liberians and Ghanaians have been rendered homeless as a result of a demolition exercise carried out by the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council on February 27, 2024.

The Council states the action aims to make room for a market development project necessitated by the ongoing expansion of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

Last week, the Traditional Council issued a warning of impending demolition in Zone E of the Budumburam camp to pave the way for a market benefiting traders affected by the highway expansion.

The Council said the trading activities along the highway are obstructing the work of highway contractorsi

It followed through with its warning, demolishing numerous structures at the Liberia Camp.

However, some community members affected by the operation claim surprise, blaming the council for extending the demolition beyond the initially marked zones.

According to affected individuals, about 600 Liberian nationals are now without shelter due to the operation.

Jamal George, a displaced resident, expressed dismay, urging government intervention.

The Liberian Community’s leadership accuses the Ghanaian government of neglect, viewing the demolition as a covert attempt to expel them from the settlement.

They argue that the demolition violates the UN Convention on refugee settlements.

The vulnerable, particularly the elderly, now face heightened risks without a place to stay. Some have sought refuge in local schools within the Buduburam community.

The Gomoa East District Assembly is yet to respond to the matter.

