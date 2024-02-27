Traditional leaders at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central region have led an exercise to demolish ghetto in Liberia Camp in Buduburam.

The exercise is to clamp down on criminal activities in the area.

The chiefs have expressed worry about the bad reputation associated with the Liberia Camp.

According to reports, the ghettos have been a hideout for criminals terrorising residents in the area.

The chiefs therefore resolve to demolish the structures and relocate market women who have been trading on the roadside impeding the construction of the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

Chief of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel in an interview on Adom News urged government not to intervene since pleas on the District Assembly to help demolish structures at the camp three years ago fell on deaf ears.