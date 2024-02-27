The Abban family of Breman Eduosia is grappling with a heartbreaking ordeal, as seven siblings dropped out of school due to circumstances beyond their control.

Once a modest family with enough to sustain them, the Abbans’ fortunes took a drastic turn when both parents, Jacob Abban and Abena Atta, fell seriously ill and became bedridden.

Jacob, the family’s head and a former vibrant farmer, found himself bedridden after a mysterious illness left one of his legs almost rotten.

His wife, Abena, who had been tirelessly caring for her ailing husband and seven children was involved in an accident that further exacerbated their situation.

The family’s main source of income, their farm, has fallen into disarray as a result of their incapacitation, leaving them without means to support themselves.

With no one to tend to the farm and their parents unable to work, the Abban children have been left to fend for themselves.

Lack of resources has forced the children to abandon their education, as they struggle to afford basic necessities such as uniform, footwear and other educational materials.

Their once hopeful future has been eclipsed by the harsh reality of their parents illness and their family’s dire circumstances.

Jacob Abban shared his sad story to Adom News with hope of getting a helper.