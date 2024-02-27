Chairman of the National Peace Council, Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi has expressed contentment with the recent closure of some radio stations in Bawku.

The affected media outlets are; Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.

Explaining their action in a statement, the National Communication Authority (NCA) said that the move was necessitated upon the recommendation and advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and the National Security Ministry.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on February 27, the Peace Council Chairman disclosed that last year, they launched a document on hate speech and indecent language in collaboration with the NCA.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi emphasised that the Commission has the right to shut down radio stations when they do not conduct themselves appropriately.

“So once people flout these things there is nothing that the NMC can do because they were part of the preparation of the document and I’m sure that’s part of the reason why they have taken the step they’ve taken. We expected that all radio and television stations will abide by these guidelines,” he explained ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

Mr. Gyamfi added that media houses should be cautious about their content, being mindful of what and how they communicate, and refraining from inciting the public.

The comments by the President follow reports of killings and clashes within the area.

Already, close to 200 people have been killed in renewed conflicts between November 2021 to August 2023.

As of February 2024, five more deaths had been recorded with four local radio stations shut down.

In a radio interview, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Amadu Hamza said although official records by the police on the death toll may be less, the reality on the ground far outweighs what the police has.

“Many have died and their bodies were never given to the police,” he explained.

The MCE who was speaking on a shooting incident that led to the death of one person with three injured victims said the conflict continues to claim lives with most of the clashes taking place at areas that are difficult for the police to reach.

Bawku has experienced chieftaincy conflict for many years. This has resulted in the destruction of properties.

