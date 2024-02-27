An unidentified man believed to be mentally challenged was reportedly found beheaded by unknown assailants.

A tragic incident happened in Odumasi, Asante Akyem Central.

Adom News’ Isaac Amoako who was at the scene reported that, residents were shocked to discover the mutilated body of the man near the Methodist Church.

A day before the murder, some residents said they saw the deceased sitting under a tree near the murder scene.

His body has since been deposited at Konongo Government hospital morgue.

