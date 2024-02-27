Four people have been reported dead with many injured in a gory accident at Awutu Bereku in the Central region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

It involved a tipper truck with registration number GS 2820-21 and a Ford transit also with registration number GG 5447-22.

A passenger, Nii Armah, who sustained a cut on his forehead told Adom News they were travelling from Accra towards Winneba while the tipper was also travelling in the opposite direction.

The tipper truck driver, lost control and veered into their lane.

Unfortunately, he crashed into the vehicle, killing four people on the spot and several others including a toddler believed to be a year-and-half injured.

The victims have since been rushed to the St Gregory Hospital for treatment where the dead bodies have also been deposited.

