There is gridlock on the Tema-Accra motorway after a commercial vehicle known in local parlance as ‘trotro’ fell into a ditch.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, February 22 has led to the road being blocked to traffic.

Road users are, therefore, advised to find alternative routes as officers of the Police and officer of the Ghana National Fire Service work to ensure the safe removal of the vehicle.

