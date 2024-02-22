The Chief Financial Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Eric Mensah Bonsu has assured that the outstanding bonuses owed the Black Queens will be settled today, February 22.

This comes after the Queens threatened to boycott their qualification match against Zambia.

The team is collectively owed approximately $180,000 in bonuses for their participation in six games.

But Mr. Mensah Bonsu during a visit to the team’s camp on February 21 assured the players that, the monies will be disbursed by 13:00 GMT later today Thursday February 22, 2024.

This payment is anticipated to provide a morale boost to the team ahead of their first-leg match against Zambia’s Coppe Queens in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana is set to clash with Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, with the game scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Under Nora Hauptle’s guidance, the team has demonstrated an impressive performance, winning 10 out of 11 matches and scoring 34 goals. They have also secured qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

However, despite their achievements, the Black Queens are still awaiting payment of bonuses totalling $7,500, which dates back to qualification matches played last year.