One person is dead with many mourners critically injured in an accident at Assin Juaso in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

They were traveling from Assin Brofoyedru towards Assin Fosu when the crash occurred on Friday evening.

Kasapa News reports the mourners were returning from the mortuary in a Nissan Pickup with registration GT-7929-19 with some sitting in the bucket.

According to an eyewitness, almost all the victim including the driver were drunk.

Upon reaching Assin Juaso school, the driver attempted to overtake a motorcycle which made him lose control of the vehicle which summersaulted.

Some of the occupants upon realizing the vehicle was about falling jumped off, leaving them seriously injured.

The driver reportedly died on the spot and the rest were rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Fosu St.Xaviar Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

