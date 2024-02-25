A team from the Federal Bureau of Investigations(FBI) Chicago Field Office (USA) has paid a working visit to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Ghana.

The team who paid the visit last Tuesday was made up of a Forensic Accountant and two Special Agents.

In a post on Facebook, EOCO explained the FBI agents are in the country to support ongoing forensic investigations.

In a short meeting, the EOCO boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah briefed the officials on the mandate of the office.

She further informed the team about the longstanding relationship between the two institutions and how useful such collaborations have been over the years in terms of investigations.

She assured the team of EOCO’s eagerness to collaborate again on the ongoing investigations.

This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on January 25 referred the case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to EOCO.

The OSP’s move was after an extensive seven-month investigation alongside a parallel inquiry conducted by the FBI.

The Special Proecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at a news conference said the investigation has identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.

However, prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO.

ALSO READ: