Week 2 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 showcased array of performances, as the top 12 contestants showcased their exceptional talents and versatility on stage.

From gospel classics to contemporary hits, each contestant delivered a captivating performance that left the audience in awe.

Donald, also known as 1 Don, kicked off the night with Joe Beecham’s “Se Me Kae aa,” delivering an awe-inspiring performance that had the crowd on their feet.

Judge Akosua Agyapong said it was his best performance yet, while Andy Dosty presented him with a special gift in recognition of his talent.

Guest judge, Obaapa Christy commended him for proving his singing prowess as a young musician.

Nana Moku followed with Tagoe Sisters’ “M’anim Renduase Daa,” showcasing her thin voice with precision and grace. Despite minor feedback from the judges, Nana’s performance earned accolades for its aptness and key accuracy.

Heartwell Akuffo, known as Akoma Pa, mesmerized the audience with Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ “Enne Menya Anigye.” While judge Akosua Agyapong felt the song was slightly overwhelming for her, Obaapa Christy lauded her performance, highlighting her potential as a performer.

Matilda Narh, aka Tilly Funky, delivered a spirited rendition of “Meda Was’e” by veteran gospel musician, Wofa Asomani, earning praise from judge Andy Dosty for her craft and energy on stage. Akosua Agyapong commended her as a true performer, while Obaapa Christy applauded her energy.

Acheampong Osei Prosper, also known as Props, captivated the audience with Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ “Mebo Wudin Daa,” despite the challenge of performing a song by three top musicians. Judges lauded him for his commendable effort and performance.

Aseda Adjei Celestine, aka Aseda, shook the auditorium with Tagoe Sisters’ “Mewo Yesu,” earning accolades from judge Akosua Agyapong for her electrifying performance. Andy Dosty was so impressed that he rewarded her with GH₵300 for her outstanding rendition.

Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng, aka Lee, mesmerized with Stella Aba Seal’s “Okura Yen Mu,” earning praise from the judges for her exceptional performance.

Samuel Angelo Acquah, known as Obofour, showcased his showmanship with Revered Kusi Berko’s “Edin Ben Nie,” earning perfect scores from judge Andy Dosty and a heartfelt gesture of appreciation from both judges.

Olivia Essuman, aka Olivia Blessings, delivered Seth Frimpong’s “Me Huri So” with grace and charm, despite minor feedback from the judges regarding her performance and costume.

Clara Aboagye, aka Beautiful, jammed the crowd to the core with Jane and Bernie’s “Waka Nea Waye,” earning praise from judge Akosua Agyapong for her crowd-cheering performance and a special mention for her stunning costume designed by her mother.

Caring Adjei Perez, known as Ohemaa Perez, impressed with Tagoe Sisters’ “Anka Matiti,” earning praise for her performance and costume from guest judge, Obaapa Christy.

Ghana Besiaba closed the night with Tagoe Sisters’ “Fa Bibiara Ma No,” showcasing her natural talent and control over the songs, earning accolades from judge Akosua Agyapong and Empress Gifty for her remarkable performance and wardrobe choice.

As the competition intensifies, each contestant continues to raise the bar, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent and passion for music.

