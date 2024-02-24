Deputy Minister for Finance, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei-Asare, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Mrs Osei-Asare takes up the role from Mohammed Amin Adam who has been appointed as the substantive Finance Minister following Ken Ofori-Atta’s exit from office on Wednesday, 14 February 2024 after serving in the space for 7 years and 2 months.

Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, the NPP 2024 parliamentary candidate for the Juaboso constituency in the Western North Region has also been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Finance.

He comes to the role following the elevation of Abena Osei-Asare from the deputy ministerial position to a Minister of state.

