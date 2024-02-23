Chiefs at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central region have given persons living in zone E of the Budumburam camp three working days to vacate the area.

This is to enable market women who sell along Budumburam main road to moved to the area.

The chiefs says the activities of the market women along the stretch are impeding the construction works currently ongoing on the main Kasoa Cape Coast highway.

They, however, lament the difficulties in convincing the Gomoa East District Assembly to demolish the area.

The chiefs have therefore taken it upon themselves to embark on the demolition exercise after three days if nothing is done.

Speaking at a press conference, the livid chiefs said they will demolish a portion of the Liberia camp occupied by wee smokers, armed robbers and prostitutes and give it to the market women.

Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Kwesi Quansah, popularly known as Kwesi Alhaji, charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the MP for Gomoa East and DCE for Gomoa East not to intervene because they have failed.

He said because they failed to demolish the camp three years ago, they have no moral right to ask them to stop.

Watch attached video for more

