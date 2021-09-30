Despite initial resistance, some residents at the Buduburam Camp have begun removing their property from the camp.

In less than 24 hours, they are expected to vacate the camp to beat the September 30 deadline given by the Gomoa East District Assembly.

Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei during a visit to the hub on Wednesday evening, witnessed some of the residents parking their belongings into various Kia trucks awaiting them.

However, others, including Sierra Leoneans, vehemently resisted the evacuation over claims that they did not have anywhere to go.

On Thursday morning, officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana stormed the camp to disconnect cables and remove metres.

The Assembly on August 3, 2021, served an eviction notice to the residents to pave way for demolition and redevelopment of the camp.

The place will be developed to have a Senior High School, a residential community, and a modern market.

The camp, which was decommissioned as a refugee base by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in June 2010, has become a settlement and now bears the infamous credential as a hideout for social deviants, including alleged robbery gangs.

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Solomon Darko-Quarm, has explained that the demolition of the camp was in response to a request by the Gomoa Fetteh chiefs.

This, he said, was due to the increasing criminal acts in the Gomoa area, with the camp being turned into an abode for suspected criminals.

Mr Quarm stressed the camp had outlived its usefulness, hence the call from the chiefs was a step in the right direction.

Watch the video attached for more: