It’s Thursday again, an avenue for netizens to share some throwback moments of their not-so-gloomy days or share an unforgettable moment.

Today, the throwback image which has attracted all the buzz is that of actress Nikki Samonas and her industry friends.

Nikki shared a major throwback photo of herself and Yvonne Nelson receiving comfort in Sarkodie’s arms.

They appeared as guests for an entertainment talk show some years ago when they were at the peak of their career.

The photo captured the on-screen goddesses sandwiching Sarkodie whose main attention was on the camera.

Sarkodie was donning his signature spectacles while the actresses were rocking some vintage dresses and fiber wigs.

Nikki posted the photo to remind her fans of her small beginnings and also to thank her colleagues for the bond they share in the industry.