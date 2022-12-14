The Gomoa East District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Solomon Quarm, has said he is sure the demolition of the Buduburam camp will definitely happen.

To him, the place has now become a den for criminals and therefore worried that there has been resistance from Ghanaians for close to a year.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Quarm said the Interior Minister has taken over the matter and he is hoping there would be a green light.

“The Interior Ministry is in charge of affairs now. The last time I had a meeting with the Interior Minister he assured that the demolition will come on but as to when is what I don’t know.

“It is in order of hierarchy and the interior ministry has more capacity than us and so it makes a lot of sense they want to take charge. I, therefore, urge the chief and people of Buduburam to remain calm as we are working tirelessly to ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.

The Ghana Refugee Board has said the demolition of the Buduburam camp has been suspended amid appeals from residents of the camp.

The demolition was set to begin on September 30 and was met with appeals from various residents of the camp mostly foreign nationals and some Ghanaians.

But Mr Quarm said he is very much interested in the issue and therefore wondered why some of the chiefs claim they don’t care about the lives of people living there.

“We are all serving our country and no one has any personal interest and if the matter has been taken over by the Interior ministry, let us allow them to give us the latest and the way forward,” he pleaded.

