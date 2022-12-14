Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi, has surprisingly said the Super Eagles are capable of performing even better than Morocco at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Morocco have beaten all odds to become the first African country to play in the semifinal of the Mundial.

The Atlas Lions topped Group F ahead of Croatia, Belgium and Canada before beating Spain on penalties in the Round of 16.

The North African side pipped Portugal in their quarterfinal game with Youssef En-Nesyri’ scoring the only goal.

However, the NFF Secretary-General said he was impressed with the North African country’s progress at the World Cup but suggested that Nigeria could do better.

“Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar,” Sanusi told Complete Sports, as quoted by Goal.

“Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal.”

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after being beaten to a ticket by West African rivals Ghana in March.