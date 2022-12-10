Owner and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has congratulated Morocco for their hard-fought win against Portugal in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco has become the first African country to play in the semifinals of the Mundial after Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco will face either France on Wednesday, December 14 for a spot in the Grand Finale.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man, has appreciated the heroics of Morocco following the win.

🇲🇦🇲🇦 Congrats Morocco!! 🇲🇦🇲🇦 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

The Atlas Lions, also the first Arab team to make the last four, added Portugal to their list of European scalps with a resolute second-half performance.

Before beating Portugal, the North African side defeated 2010 champions, Spain on penalties to become the fourth African country to play in the quarterfinals of the global showpiece.