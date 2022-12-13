The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, says the Assembly is ever ready to demolish the Buduburam camp.

However, their hands are tied following a directive by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and National Security Officials for the exercise to be handed over to them.

Residents were given a September 30, 2021 deadline, to vacate the area to pave way for demolition and redevelopment.

The announcement was met with fierce resistance by the residents over claims that no provisions have been made for them.

But in October 2021, the planned demolition exercise which was in response to a request by the Gomoa Fetteh chiefs was suspended.

The chiefs’ appeal was due to the increasing criminal acts in the Gomoa area, with the camp being turned into an abode for suspected criminals.

They stressed the camp had outlived its usefulness, hence the call from the chiefs was a step in the right direction.

But the calls have been intensified after a four-member robbery gang who robbed a woman at Caprice last Friday were arrested from their hideout at Buduburam.

Nana Kwesi Quansah, the Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, revealed that criminals, prostitutes, and cocaine dealers in Buduburam Township are disgracing Gomoaman and Kasoa.

He has, therefore, pledged their readiness to support the government with excavators to demolish the camp if the government doesn’t have money for the exercise.

Meanwhile, Security Analyst, Adib Saani, says the demolition is not the answer rather the relevant authorities should win the confidence of the residents by providing the youth with education and jobs to curb the criminalities in the area.