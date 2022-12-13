The Assin Fosu District Court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, has granted bail to four persons in connection with the torture of a 16-year-old boy accused of stealing Ghc4,000.

The main suspect, Constance Aboagye, affectionately called Abena Mansah, couldn’t appear in court with the explanation that she was ill.

But the four accomplices, Bright Oduro, Kofi Acquah, Prince Ntiamoah and Peter Donkor affectionately called Nana Kwame were given Ghc6,000 bail each.

The victim was wrongfully accused of stealing ¢4,000.00 from Abena Mansa who lives at Assin Adiembra with the victim.

According to the father (name withheld), the victim’s hand was tied to his back and also tied to loads of plastic chairs parked in one of the separate rooms of the suspect and subsequently subjected him to severe assaults and torture.

Items used to torture him included shockers, according to the father.

As a result, the victim sustained bruises on his eyes and body which landed him at the hospital.

Surprisingly, the following day, the woman who claims her ¢4,000.00 was missing, called the father of the victim and confessed that she had found the money in her room so he should forgive her.