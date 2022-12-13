Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has declared his readiness to offer his expertise to help find immediate solutions to Ghana’s ailing economy.

According to him, he was more than ready to accept any request from the government to offer voluntary services to revamp the economy and ease Ghanaians’ woes.

Touching on government’s Debt Exchange Programme, Dr Duffuor proposed to government the need to establish an economic rescue team to resolve the present crisis.

“I am ready to offer that voluntary service to the nation at this point in time when called upon. I will offer the experience that I gained from managing the economy, from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and my think-thank, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, and in macroeconomics free of charge to help bring relief to the people,” Dr Duffuor told Daily Graphic in Accra.

“This is so because it has been established that no problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created the problems, hence there is a need for the establishment of an economic national rescue team to resolve the present crisis,” he added.