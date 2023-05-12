A legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has advised National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, to engage party executives to resolve issues.

According to him, Dr Duffuor’s issues regarding the party’s voter’s register could have been resolved internally rather than in court.

“When I heard it, I said this can be sorted out. Photo album? You’ve got the delegates’ photo album, you’re trying to tell me that you can’t sort it out. You’re trying to tell me that Dr Duffuor can’t go and sit with the chairman of the NDC and tell him the problems so it can be fixed in-house?” he quizzed.

“If this was the NPP you will not hear a word, they will keep it inside,“ he said on Accra-based TV3.

NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries are expected to come off as scheduled on May 13, 2023, after Dr Duffuor withdrew his injunction lawsuit against the party.

The request was made in court earlier in the day when the case was called for hearing.

There was no opposition from NDC’s legal team and that of the Electoral Commission.

Dr Duffuor’s campaign team had alleged it was not presented with an accurate list of persons who are supposed to participate in the May 13, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

