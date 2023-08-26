Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has said that the likelihood of former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto making it to the top 5 remains uncertain.

According to him, delegates will not vote for Dr. Akoto because they do not trust him.

“If we look at all the good things that Dr Akoto has done which will influence the voters to vote for him. One of the things that will affect him negatively even though that is not his fault is that he is seen as the friend of the president and that if the establishment candidate phenomenon is anything to go by people will not trust him.”

“They will believe that a vote for Akoto will by extension be a vote for the president. If what we’re hearing is true that there is an establishment candidate, I believe strongly that if there is the need for alliance he will opt out and join the Bawumia camp,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

To him, the former minister will be seen as a mole even if he makes the top five.

He stated that the party needs a flagbearer who is firm and stands his ground which which Akufo-Addo lacks however, Dr. Akoto doesn’t fit the criteria.

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong have been listed as the frontrunners of the Super Delegates Congress.

