Tensions are running high at the National Headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Super Delegates Conference concludes.

The four-hour voting exercise, which began promptly at 9 am, witnessed the participation of National Council Members and top party officials casting their votes on the premises.

As the voting concluded, a collation process began, accompanied by a noticeable increase in tension.

Due to the large crowd and supporters’ agitation, the SWAT team of the Ghana Police Service has been deployed to the headquarters to maintain security.

The SWAT team has established a barricade in the foyer of the headquarters, while additional police officers have been stationed at the gate to manage the crowd.

Despite the tense atmosphere, supporters are patiently awaiting the announcement of the top 5 candidates out of the 10 contenders who will represent the party in the upcoming primaries.

Notably, a total of 203 Super Delegates, including prominent figures like Attorney General Godfred Dame, Akua Donkor, Vice President Bawumia, others, participated in the voting process