Aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh has stated that he is ever ready to battle it out with Boakye Agyarko in a run-off to pick the fifth spot left.

Asked whether he would step down for Boakye Agyarko, he said “Not at all, The rules are there, we are following the rules. The guidelines said should there be a tie there shall be a run-off,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP) indicated that in a way, he felt betrayed that he could not secure the number of votes to easily seal through to contest on November 4.

A runoff has become necessary after Mr. Addai-Nimoh and Mr. Agyarko polled 9 votes each after the Super Delegates conference on August 26.

In light of this, the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, disclosed officially that per the stated rules of the contest, another election will be held on September 2 to determine the fifth candidate to join the flagbearership race.

According to him, the rule is that five, not more or less than, must proceed for the next election slated November 4.

The only condition to prevent the run-off is if one of the two contenders in the 5th place decide to step down for the opponent.

In the absence of this, Mr Oquaye stated categorically that the two contenders will face off multiple times, if the need be, until a clear winner emerges.

He elaborated that the Super Delegates, all senior members of the party, are expected to vote in the run-off just as in the main contest.

As it stands, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Afriyie Akoto have been cleared for the next stage which is the primary to elect a flagbearer to steer affairs in the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ: