Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, has refuted claims that he has withdrawn from the party’s presidential primaries.

In a statement, he assured his supporters of his readiness to face the upcoming run-off to decide the tie between him and flagbearer hopeful, Addai Nimo.

The NPP has scheduled a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday.

Anyone who wins will join the four to battle for the flagbearer position on November 4, 2023.

Below is the full statement: