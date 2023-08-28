Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, has refuted claims that he has withdrawn from the party’s presidential primaries.

In a statement, he assured his supporters of his readiness to face the upcoming run-off to decide the tie between him and flagbearer hopeful, Addai Nimo.

The NPP has scheduled a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday.

NPP Super Delegates Conference: Runoff for Agyarko, Addai-Nimoh slated for Sept. 2

Anyone who wins will join the four to battle for the flagbearer position on November 4, 2023.

Below is the full statement:




