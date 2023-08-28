Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has indicated that the results from (New Patriotic Party) NPP’s Special Electoral College was no surprise.

According to him, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who was seen as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s closest contender couldn’t meet his mark because the former is disconnected from the party.

“On 22nd June 2022 over a year ago, when I heard Kennedy Agyapong would be contesting I did a little research and later published in my paper that Kennedy Agyapong will push Alan Kyerematen to third place. Ken’s problem is that he does not deal with the delegates, especially the young ones.

“Alan peaked in 2007 when he contested Akufo-Addo about over 15 years ago. Alan didn’t go to Parliament so the delegates aged 32 and below when Alan peaked they were 15 years and they didn’t know Alan Kyerematen. There’s no connection between Alan and party delegates who elect flagbearers,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

To him, Dr Bawumia secured an easy win because, over the last six years, he’s planned and built a strong connection with party delegates while in office as Vice President.

He added that to be a flagbearer there must be strong bond with the party delegates.

