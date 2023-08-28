Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, has assured that he is focused on helping the club to reach the money zone of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He joined the club as a free agent ahead of the new football season.

However, Antwi scored the second goal that helped Dreams FC come back from a goal down to beat Guinea club, Milo FC 2-1 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 27.

“First of all the goal was not for me alone but for the team and I think it has helped the team to go to the next stage,” he said after the game.

“So like from the beginning, I am coming to help the team with the little experience I have in Africa because I have been to the CAF Champions League final, I have been to the Confederation Cup final so I know how the terrain is.

“Mine is just to help the team to go forward at least to the group stage. This is what we are working on and I know God willing we will get there,” he added.

Dreams FC qualified via a 3-2 aggregate after both legs – the first leg ended 1-1 in Guinea with the reverse producing a 2-1 win for the FA Cup winners.

John Antwi has played for the likes of Ismaily, Al Ahly, Pyramids, and Misr El Makasa with a brief spell at Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Shabab

He made a return to Egypt with Al Gaish before signing a deal for the Iranian club, Al Faisaly.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will face Sierra Leonean side, Khallon FC in the second round of the preliminary games.