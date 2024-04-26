Dreams FC’ coach, Abdul Karim Zito, maintains a grounded perspective following their first-leg encounter against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Despite securing a goalless draw against the former champions at Cairo International Stadium last Sunday, Zito emphasizes the need for caution.

While acknowledging Zamalek’s dominance, Dreams FC’s resilience ensured they returned for the second leg on solid footing.

Ahead of the return leg at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024, Zito remains vigilant.

“We’ve put the first leg aside; we know it will be very difficult, it looks very frightening but it is not impossible”he told the media on Thursday.

His optimism shines through as he expresses readiness for any outcome, whether victory within regulation time or a potential penalty shootout.

“We are ready should the game travel to penalties, but we aim to end the game within 90 minutes” Coach Zito added.

In a bid to mobilise a significant turnout of football enthusiasts in Kumasi, the club has announced free entry to all stands except for the VIP and VVIP stands.

