Dreams FC General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has attributed their defeat against Zamalek SC to various distractions.

In the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal return leg, the FA Cup champions suffered a 3-0 loss against the Egyptian side at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Shardow acknowledged that while some distractions were positive, they ultimately affected the players’ mental state.

Despite facing sponsorship setbacks from certain corporate entities, he emphasized Dreams FC’s commendable standard in Ghanaian football.

“We had a lot of distractions heading into the game against Zamalek. Ghanaians were excited about what Dreams were doing in the group stage and beyond,” he told Citi Sports.

“Everyone wanted to get involved in our success story. People wanted to visit us, make donations, and so on. It was all positive. Ghanaians were overjoyed about the prospect of reaching the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“In hindsight, from the management point of view, we could have structured things better so it wouldn’t affect the players.

“Another issue is that some authorities and corporate entities did not support us well, especially at crucial points,” he added.

Dreams FC will now focus on their FA Cup semifinal against Soccer Intellectuals on Thursday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.