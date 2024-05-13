Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has defended his team after their FA Cup exit.

The Still Believe lads, reigning champions, faced a 2-1 defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in the semifinals at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

After making an impression in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Dreams FC had hoped for another shot at the CAF inter-club competitions.

In the aftermath of the loss, Zito commended his team’s efforts and shifted focus to securing their place in the Ghana Premier League.

“My boys have had enough for the year; seriously, they’ve had enough and I think we will do our best to maintain ourselves in the league and then we give them a long break or else we will break down.”

Dreams FC, currently 15th in the Premier League standings, will face Bechem United on Wednesday, May 15, at 15:00 GMT.