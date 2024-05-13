French Ligue 1 club, RC Lens is ready to accept offers for Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, according to reports from French outlet Foot Mercato.

At 24, Samed has faced a challenging season marked by numerous injuries and struggles to regain form after recovery.

In the current Ligue 1 campaign, Samed has started in only 17 matches, a significant drop from his previous contributions, with just eight starting lineups in 2024.

This decline contrasts sharply with Samed’s key role in RC Lens’ successful bid for Champions League qualification last season.

During that campaign, Samed played in 33 Ligue 1 matches, contributing one goal and one assist as RC Lens secured their place in the prestigious European competition.

He also featured in four Coupe de France matches, further underlining his importance to the team.

However, following his uninspiring outings, RC Lens is prepared for the upcoming transfer window as they expect to consider offers for Samed and other surplus players in the squad.