Over 20 pupils of Assin Zamboree D/A Basic School in the Assin North District of the Central Region escaped death following the collapse of their school building during heavy rainfall.

The near-fatal incident occurred on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9 a.m. when class was in session.

Jacob Tetteh Agbeko, the School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman, explained that, the structure was in a dilapidated state; therefore, when the teachers saw the danger, they instructed the pupils to leave the classroom.

“Immediately the children left, the building collapsed, trapping their books and bags,” he said.

He added that, the situation has compelled the teachers to combine the affected pupils with the other classes, which he indicated is affecting effective teaching and learning.

He, therefore, called for urgent assistance from the government, the District Assembly, and organisations to come to their aid.

Also, some parents urged the government to complete the abandoned 6-unit classroom block, which the erstwhile Mahama government started in 2013.

They expressed concern that the building, which has been left to deteriorate in the bush at the mercy of the weather, has become a habitat for reptiles and other creeping animals, endangering the students.

Many parents have withdrawn their children from the community school because the building was a death trap.

Most of the school children are now engaged in farming due to the poor condition of their school building.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for the area, Thomas Yogarim, has informed the Assin North NADMO about the situation and is waiting assessment and assistance.

According to him, several letters have been written to the District Assembly, but nothing has been done to resolve the issue.

