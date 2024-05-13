The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has disagreed with suggestions by Dr John Kwabena Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), to adopt the dollar as Ghana’s currency to stabilise the country’s economy.

The Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, said Ghana’s primary challenges in stabilizing the economy stem from prolonged recklessness and excessive borrowing.

In an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Thompson attributed Ghana’s current economic difficulties to the alleged imprudence of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.