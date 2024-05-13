Renowned broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has raised concerns over claims by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Hopeson Adorye that the ruling party used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, Mr Adorye said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

But Mr Kayi has wondered why Mr Adorye who is now the Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change has not been arrested or investigated following the claims.

“Is Hopeson’s claims even true? Shouldn’t he be arrested or investigated? How come there was a dynamite scare, and it was never reported in the media? He should come and show us when and where they went to throw the dynamite.

“You can’t joke with even the smallest of dynamites, and he is claiming to have set off dynamite. He should be arrested and made to prove where he obtained the dynamite, whether he bought it or someone gave it to him,” he stated on Accra-based Peace FM.

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., who shared similar sentiments, questioned the absence and lack of action from the security agencies.

“By now, the security agencies should have investigated and come out with a report for us to know whether it is true or not. Why are they quiet and why don’t they want to investigate the claims?” he questioned.

ALSO READ: