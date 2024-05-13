Bofoakwa Tano head coach, John Eduafo, has expressed his excitement after clinching the final spot in the 2023/24 FA Cup.

The Sunyani-based team defeated defending champions, Dreams FC, 2-1 in the semifinals at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday afternoon.

Eduafo expressed his joy after the game, highlighting his team’s determination to overcome Dreams FC, despite their impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I am so excited and happy. This is my fourth meeting with Dreams FC. The first was when I was with Kotoku Royals, and we beat them 3-0. The second time was two months ago with Bofoakwa, where we lost 3-1,” Eduafo said.

“Last week, I promised that we would either share the points or emerge as winners. Today, I came determined to beat them. I am thrilled,” he added.

Aboagye Dacosta gave Bofoakwa Tano the lead just two minutes into the second half. Dreams FC equalized in the 60th minute through a controversial penalty converted by Skipper Abdul Jalilu.

However, Elijah Addai secured Bofoakwa’s victory with a goal in extra time, ending the game 2-1.

Bofoakwa Tano will now face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final, with the venue yet to be decided.