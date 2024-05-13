Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, reflected on their FA Cup defeat against Bofoakwa Tano, attributing the loss to what he deemed as a lack of luck for his team.

Despite being the defending champions and eyeing a consecutive trip to Africa, Dreams FC faced an unexpected setback in the semifinal clash against Bofoakwa Tano at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

The game remained goalless in the first half, but Bofoakwa broke the deadlock early in the second half through Aboagye Dacosta.

Dreams FC managed to equalize in the 60th minute with a contentious penalty converted by skipper Abdul Jalilu.

However, Bofoakwa regained the lead in extra time courtesy of Elijah Addai, securing a 2-1 victory.

In his post-match remarks, Coach Zito commended his team’s efforts but pointed to a lack of fortune as a decisive factor in their defeat.

“Well, I think after every game, you look at what happened. Sometimes there is something called an element of luck. I will say today that luck was not on our side,” he said after the game.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, Dreams FC struggled to capitalize, a factor Zito acknowledged. He praised his team’s resilience, particularly in extra time, but lamented the absence of luck in their endeavours.

“We created a lot of chances but putting the ball into the net was the problem but I enjoyed what my boys did. The fighting spirit came, especially in the extra time. They came in seriously to fight for an equalizer but luck was not on our side.” he added.