Dreams FC trainer, Karim Zito has attributed his side’s defeat to Zamalek SC to luck eluding his side.

After recording a hard-fought goalless scoreline in the first leg in Cairo, Dreams FC were stunned 3-0 in the return leg of the semifinal clash of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Zito said even though they created decent chances, but luck eluded his side.

“We created decent chances, but lack eluded us against Zamalek. We started very well as a team but Zamalek were clinical and grabbed their chances,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We did our best but it was not enough. Credit to Zamalek for their win. They are an experienced side in Africa. We have psyched the players up after the defeat, but we will come good as a team,” he added.

Despite the setback, Dreams FC will face Soccer Intellectuals in their quarterfinal game in the FA Cup on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

