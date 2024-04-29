Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has expressed his determination to lead his team back to the CAF inter-club competition next season.

The Still Believe lads made their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup last season after clinching the FA Cup title.

Despite being newcomers, Dreams FC made an impressive run to the semifinals of the competition.

However, their journey ended with a 3-0 loss to Zamalek SC in the second leg after a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Despite the setback, Zito remains focused on returning to Africa, even though he acknowledges the financial challenges involved.

“I want to compete in Africa again by winning the FA Cup. It’s a great experience, despite the financial hurdles. We’re determined to be back,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will face Soccer Intellectuals in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

