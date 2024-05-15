Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to former President John Mahama for his generous support ahead the premiere of his new movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’.

He also thanked Mr. Mahama for purchasing a new benz bus for his school.

In a recent statement, Lil Win shared his appreciation for the unexpected gesture from the former President.

He recounted receiving a surprise call from John Mahama around 4:am and expressed interest in supporting his film premiere by purchasing 200 tickets for random attendees.

“Someone has done me good, and he says I don’t have to say, but I have to say,” Lil Win remarked. “I want to encourage others to help those in need.”

Lil Win went on to describe how John Mahama initially thought the film was political, but upon learning it was about Ghana, he decided to support it wholeheartedly.

Lil Win expressed his sincere appreciation for Mahama’s gesture, emphasizing the importance of such acts of kindness.

“He asked one of his people to buy a Benz bus for me. It was about 300,000 cedis plus. I have called on many of them, but some didn’t reply so I am grateful for his work, and I am waiting for others to also call on me to motivate me.”

Check out the video below: