Dreams FC’s journey in the CAF Confederation Cup ended on Sunday afternoon after a defeat to Zamalek SC.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 loss at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second leg of their semifinal tie.

Zamalek took the lead early in the game when Hamza Mathlouthi scored in the 12th minute, exploiting a defensive lapse from Dreams on a set piece.

Samson Akinyoola doubled the lead for the Egyptian side 15 minutes later, adding pressure on the home team.

Despite creating some promising chances, Dreams FC couldn’t convert, and Zamalek went into halftime with a comfortable lead.

In the second half, Mostafa Shalaby extended Zamalek’s lead to three goals with a strike 15 minutes after the restart.

Although Dreams FC made late attempts to score, they couldn’t find the back of the net, and Zamalek ended their hopes of advancing with a convincing victory, ending Dreams FC’s impressive run in the competition.

Dreams FC now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they have three outstanding games.