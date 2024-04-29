The Electoral Commission (EC) has said there is no cause for alarm over the 10 Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) discovered at a recycling company in Madina.

The Director of Elections, Dr Serebour Quaicoe has assured the devices will not in any compromise the upcoming general election in December.

“The BVDs they are talking about are from 2012 and no longer in use because we have the 2020 model which comes with the facial recognition.

“These devices are such that they operate with SD cards and once you remove the cards, there is no data on it. If it happens that the SD cards are even left in them, we use different QR codes for every election so there is no way these 10 BVDs will affect the integrity of the elections,” he assured.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Dr Quaicoe insisted that, the Commission went through due process in auctioning the obsolete devices.

“Before we dispose of any machines, it is auctioned, and we deal with the EPA and National Procurement Authority before the disposal, and that was what exactly happened.

“We didn’t auction 10 but it was all the BVDs and we went through all the legal processes so if anybody has issues, they can go to NPA or EPA for answers,” he stated.

