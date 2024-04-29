The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised the Electoral Commission’s (EC) over its statement regarding the discovery of 10 obsolete Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) at a recycling company in Madina.

Mr Cudjoe has said there are a lot of questions the EC must answer on the BVDs than just issue a statement of half-truths and lies.

Following concerns raised by the Think Tank on the discovery of the BVDs, the EC explained the devices were outdated and had been legally auctioned off.

In a statement, the EC revealed that, these outdated BVDs were acquired prior to the 2012 elections and were utilised during the 2019 District Level Elections (DLE) by the current administration.

However, Mr Cudjoe who is not accepting EC’s explanations on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem questioned the basis of the auction.

“The EC claims that the 10 BVDs were auctioned and that they just somehow then found their way into a recycling plant. Who were the auctioneers and bidders? Are they registered auctioneers licensed to conduct auctions by the Auctioneers Registration Board, How much more was realised from the auction?”

“Why would a commercial recycling plant be interested in just 10 devices? Who authorised the recycling of the devices in a facility without adequate secure data handling capabilities?,” he asked.

Mr Cudjoe added that, there is too much high-handedness with regards to the procurement processes by the EC and must be checked.

ALSO READ: