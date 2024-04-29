The Electoral Commission (EC) has advised policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa to refrain from running to the media with concerns about the electoral body.

Instead, the Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe urged IMANI to use due processes and legal means to seek redress.

Dr Quaicoe made the call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

“People must be patient to understand issues. Even if we have faulted, why do they always run to the media? Why the attacks in the media? There are procedures they can use to seek redress. The media attacks are unnecessary,” he lamented.

His remark follows the concerns raised by IMANI Africa on social media and media publications on the discovery of 10 obsolete biometric verification devices (BVDs) at a recycling company in Madina.

Despite the EC’s explanation that these devices were legally auctioned and had been acquired before the 2012 elections, IMANI has downplayed it.

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, who spoke on the same show, questioned the number of BVDs auctioned off and the disposal of the remaining devices.

He expressed concerns over the EC’s leadership and the transparency of their actions, stating that there seems to be a pattern of misconduct and misinformation.

Mr. Cudjoe charged the media to investigate further and seek answers to the questions raised, as the credibility of the electoral process in Ghana is at stake.

