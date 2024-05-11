President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to adopt a more pragmatic approach in its operations.

Stressing the significance of practicality in decision-making, Mr. Cudjoe emphasized the need for the EC to adopt realistic strategies.

During an interview, Mr. Cudjoe emphasized that pragmatism would benefit the country by promoting fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

“They should be a little bit pragmatic, You know it is not rocket science to organise elections in this country,” he stated on Citi TV.

The EC has been criticised for its management of the limited voter registration exercise.

But the electoral body has assured Ghanaians of a stable system ahead of the December polls.

