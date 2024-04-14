The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has handed over individuals suspected to be involved in the alleged theft of the missing five Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) to the police.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, this step is to ensure that these individuals, if found guilty, pay for stealing state property.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on April 13, Dr Quaicoe said the police began investigating the matter about a month ago when the electoral body officially noticed the BVDs were missing.

“That is why we said that we have lost this [BVDs] and these are the suspects. So investigate and let them go through the legal regime, whatever has to be done, should be done.

“So they have been interdicted and they are now going through the security investigation. I am told that they will be arraigned before court soon. If they are found guilty, the law should deal with them,” he said.

The Director of Electoral Services clarified that there was no cause for alarm about the missing BVDs since they have not been activated.

Meanwhile, on the same show, the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah argued that the BVD was missing for more than a month.

He added that had it not been for the NDC legislators who raised the alarm, the issue of missing BVDs would not be in the limelight.

On March 20, the Minority in Parliament called for urgent action from the police following the alleged disappearance of seven biometric devices, expressing concern about potential ramifications for the upcoming December elections.