Pollster, Ben Ephson has predicted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will choose Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, as his running mate.

Mr Ephson’s forecast stems from extensive research he conducted and insights gathered from individuals connected to Dr Bawumia’s camp.

He highlighted that, his research findings point to Dr Opoku Prempeh as a candidate who could secure maximum votes for Dr Bawumia in the Ashanti Region, a crucial stronghold for the NPP.

Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson

In an interview with JoyNews on Monday, March 4, the pollster expressed his strong conviction that Dr Bawumia’s selection of Dr Opoku Prempeh as his running mate would not only be strategic but also greatly beneficial for the party in the upcoming December elections.

“From the research and my interactions with some members of the NPP and what Dr Bawumia’s team is said to have done, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will give Dr Bawumia maximum votes amongst the possible running mates from the Ashanti Region. So I bet Dr Bawumia will choose him (Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh) as his running mate,” he said.

He emphasised that, a Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket presents a stronger combination compared to the John Mahama-Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang ticket.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia clinched the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

While Dr Bawumia has yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.

Among those frequently mentioned by analysts are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. John Kumah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei Owusu, and esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

Additionally, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have emerged as notable contenders in the running mate selection process for Dr Bawumia.

ALSO READ: