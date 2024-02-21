Pollster, Ben Ephson has raised concerns over the timing of the announcement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

Mr Mahama unveiled the policy last year, aiming to introduce a flagship program to revitalise the country’s economy if the NDC wins power in the December elections.

The proposed initiative aims to jumpstart Ghana’s economy by offering incentives such as tax breaks to manufacturers and various workers to operate additional shifts, thereby creating more job opportunities.

However, during an interview with Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 20, Mr Ephson expressed skepticism about the timing of the policy’s announcement.

He suggested that it should have been unveiled closer to the general election to maintain momentum.

Mr Ephson noted that the policy has already lost traction, and he believes that Ghanaians may have started to forget about it, making it challenging for Mr. Mahama to garner votes based on this initiative.

“Let me give you a typical example about strategy. If John Mahama had announced the 24-hour economy a month to voting, he would have gotten the advantage of people thinking that it can work.

“Within a month there would be discussions and as people are going to vote, they would give him the benefit [of the doubt]. He announced it too early. Now, virtually, the 24-hour economy euphoria is gone,” he said.

ALSO READ:

We won’t tolerate further delays on passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill from…

Ghanaian man killed in random shooting incident in Canada

Majority leadership changes: No need to hunt for those behind it…