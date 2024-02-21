The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has responded to a petition by the ‘Fix Ghana Football’ group presented to the Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The leaders of the group presented a 15-point petition to Parliament after a demonstration tagged ‘SaveGhanaFootball’ held in Accra.

They are advocating for substantial reforms in the administration of Ghanaian football. They argue that Ghana’s football sector is deteriorating due to inadequate leadership and organizational frameworks.

The GFA issued a statement on February 16, acknowledging the petition and expressed their intention to meet with the leadership of the group on Wednesday, February 21.

They also emphasized that, they are open to dialogue at any time to discuss ways to improve Ghanaian football.

Full statement below:

