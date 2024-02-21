The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said there is no need to hunt for those behind the speculated leadership changes within the Majority caucus in Parliament.

In his view, not all rumours are credible therefore pursuing those behind it is unnecessary.

“Why go after those behind the rumours in the first place. It is just unnecessary. Mr. Osei Owusu came to set the records straight and so it should end there” he said.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi’s stance aligns with Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, who dismissed reports of an impending leadership reshuffle.

The rumors of a potential reshuffle have sparked internal divisions within the caucus, particularly regarding the possible replacement of current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

But Mr. Appiah-Kubi cited the guidelines outlined in the new Standing Orders, indicating that such matters should be addressed internally and not discussed in public.

Regarding the role of social media, the law maker expressed disappointment, stating that relying on it for information is wrong.

Going forward, Mr. Appiah-Kubi urged prioritizing the party’s best interests over trivial distractions, stressing the need to maintain focus and concentrate on what is beneficial for the party.

